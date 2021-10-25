PM, Saudi crown prince discuss climate change, bilateral relations, latest developments in Afghanistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RIYADH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on the sidelines of the "Middle East Green Initiative" (MGI) Summit here in the Saudi capital.

The prime minister paid tribute to the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, in the progress and development of the Kingdom.

He lauded Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the Saudi Vision 2030, which aimed at transforming the socioeconomic development of the Kingdom in the 21st century.

He warmly congratulated the crown prince on successfully organizing the middle East Green Initiative (MGI) Summit on climate change.

He said the Summit clearly demonstrated the commitment of the Saudi leadership to take tangible steps for effectively tackling the challenges of climate change.

The prime minister noted that the Saudi Green Initiative and the Middle East Green Initiative aligned closely with Pakistan's climate change initiatives – 'Clean and Green Pakistan' and the 'Ten billion Tree Tsunami'.

He reiterated Pakistan's support in the implementation of these green initiatives.

The prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan's deep fraternal relations with Saudi Arabia and highlighted the significance Pakistan attached to its strategic ties with the Kingdom.

He also expressed gratitude to Saudi Arabia for its steadfast support to Pakistan at every crucial juncture.

The two leaders agreed to further strengthen bilateral cooperation across all the fields.

On the latest developments in Afghanistan, the prime minister stressed the importance of active and constructive engagement of the international community to help alleviate the sufferings of the Afghan people.

He expressed concern about the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and hoped that the international community would take urgent steps to prevent a humanitarian crisis and economic collapse in Afghanistan.

The two leaders agreed to closely coordinate efforts to address these challenges.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are bound in a fraternal relationship marked by mutual trust and understanding, close cooperation, and an abiding tradition of supporting each other.

This is the second visit of the prime minister to Saudi Arabia this year. He earlier visited the Kingdom in May 2021.