PM Says 10% Countries Responsible For 80% World Emissions; Calls For Collectively Taking Challenge More Seriously

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 09:40 PM

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that with 10% countries responsible for 80% of the world emissions, there was a need for collective efforts and take this challenge more seriously.

"I hope that we will collective take this challenge more seriously", Imran Khan said while addressing the launch of middle East Green Initiative (MGI) Summit hosted by Saudi Arabia.

The prime minister said that Pakistan unfortunately, being among the 10 most vulnerable countries, had faced 150 harsh weather events during the last ten years with an economic impact of over US $ 3.

8 billion.

The economic cost of climate change to be faced by Pakistan in the coming years had been estimated at US $ 6 to 14 billions, he added.

Besides Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Summit was addressed by leaders and representatives of various countries including Kuwait, Algeria, UK, Greece, Jordan, Russia, Morroco, Qatar, Iraq, Yemen.

The prime minister in his address highlighted the various measures taken by his government including the project of 10 Billion Trees to mitigate the effects of climate change.

