PM says he stressed upon re-energizing of Commonwealth with youth empowerment

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, May 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that during his address at the Commonwealth Leaders' Meeting yesterday, he made a case for re-energizing Commonwealth with a focus on youth empowerment.

"I shared with the world leaders the details of our Youth Programme that is based on four Es: education, Employment, Engagement & Environment. Women & members of minority communities are special focus of the loan scheme," the prime minister posted on his Twitter handle.