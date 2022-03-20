PM says ready to forgive dissident MNAs; urges nation to take a firm decision

(@FahadShabbir)

DARGAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday asked the estranged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) members of the National Assembly to return back to the party fold because as a head of the party, he would forgive them.

Addressing a huge public gathering here, the prime minister told the PTI's dissidents that it was his message to them to come back because as a father he was ready to forgive them.

"Humans can commit blunders. For the sake of your children's future do not commit this mistake," he added.

The prime minister said what message would be passed to the society when elected representatives took bribes! The prime minister said that he was talking for the betterment of those legislators because days of Changa Manga politics had been over when the members of parliament were treated like herds.

"It is the country where people have awareness and they are aware of everything. They know it very well that you people have taken bribes to switch loyalties. The public do not believe in your words," he added.

The prime minister reminded those estranged PTI's members of parliament that it would be difficult for them to live in a society with such a stigma.

The people would not marry their scions and their children would face difficulties. The public would not forget them, he added.

The prime minister said that often a decisive phase arrived in a nation's history, requiring it to take a definite stance.

Today, he said, on the one hand, big dacoits of Pakistan had gathered to save their looted wealth and on the other hand, there were people who had been striving for decades against their corruption.

The prime minister said the decisive phase had now arrived for the nation to take a definite course.

Referring to opposition parties, the prime minister said they had been offering bribes to the lawmakers to switch loyalty and party affiliations with their ill-gotten wealth.

He said those legislators who had been elected to safeguard public interests had sold out their conscience for wealth. They not only sold out their country and nation but also their religious faith.

There was not a single religion in the world that allowed such shabby acts, he added.

The prime minister said the judiciary, Election Commission of Pakistan, and the nation, especially the youth were observing the situation.

He said it was an era of social media and the young people had more awareness, knowledge and information available on social media.

"It is being called a democracy," the prime minister sarcastically alluded to the statements of the opposition parties.

The prime minister while sharing his experience of life in the United Kingdom said he never heard of the members of parliament selling their loyalties as they had strong democratic values and political insight. They never thought of such tactics.

The prime minister said under the Quranic injunctions, the society had been advised to take a firm stance against evil and wrongdoings as it could not remain neutral.

In Sindh House, bags of money were distributed among the members of the parliament, he said, likening it to a 'funeral of democracy'.

The prime minister said it was an obligation for the nation to stand up and raise its voice against such tactics.

The prime minister said during their rule, both Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) had framed corruption cases against each other.

PML-N put Zardari into jail twice due to his involvement in corruption cases and fake accounts and the PPP framed graft cases against PML-N.

Fazlaur Rehman, was named as diesel by PML-N, due to his involvement in sale of permits during PPP government, while his National Accountability Bureau's corruption case was filed during the PML-N tenure, he added.

The prime minister asked a question as to how could they now sit together after accusing each other of such huge corruption in the past. What answers, these three stooges would give to the young generations! the prime minister expressed his wonder.

The prime minister said by employing these tactics, the opposition leaders were causing such a huge damage to the motherland and eroding the moral values of the society.

He opined that wars had not effaced societies, but the erosion of moral values led to their destruction and when a society failed to differentiate between the good and the evil.

The prime minister said fight against evil was vital for the survival of a society.

