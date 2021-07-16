(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TASHKENT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) , July 16 (APP)::Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday called upon the European Union (EU) and international community to support Pakistan in the rehabilitation of Afghan refugees.

The prime minister stated this in a meeting with Josep Borrell, European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice President of the European Commission, on the sidelines of Tashkent conference held on regional connectivity.

The prime minister highlighted Pakistan's vital contributions to the Afghan peace process and intra-Afghan negotiations.

He stressed that the conflict could only be settled through an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned political process leading to a comprehensive negotiated political settlement.

The prime minister emphasized the importance of continued engagement of international community following the withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan to facilitate lasting peace.

He expressed concern over the worsening situation in Afghanistan and its negative impact on the security situation of Pakistan.