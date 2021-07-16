UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Seeks EU's Support On Rehabilitation Of Afghan Refugees In Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 30 seconds ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 06:10 PM

PM seeks EU's support on rehabilitation of Afghan refugees in Pakistan

TASHKENT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) , July 16 (APP)::Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday called upon the European Union (EU) and international community to support Pakistan in the rehabilitation of Afghan refugees.

The prime minister stated this in a meeting with Josep Borrell, European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice President of the European Commission, on the sidelines of Tashkent conference held on regional connectivity.

The prime minister highlighted Pakistan's vital contributions to the Afghan peace process and intra-Afghan negotiations.

He stressed that the conflict could only be settled through an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned political process leading to a comprehensive negotiated political settlement.

The prime minister emphasized the importance of continued engagement of international community following the withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan to facilitate lasting peace.

He expressed concern over the worsening situation in Afghanistan and its negative impact on the security situation of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Afghanistan Prime Minister European Union Tashkent July From Refugee

Recent Stories

Peace conference on Afghanistan postponed till aft ..

5 minutes ago

UAE leaders offer condolences to German President ..

26 minutes ago

PM gives ‘perfect reply’ to Indian journalist ..

28 minutes ago

U.S. Embassy Islamabad to Establish a Lincoln Corn ..

39 minutes ago

PITB organizes a training workshop for contractors ..

41 minutes ago

Arts Council Institute of Arts & Crafts (ACIAC) ho ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.