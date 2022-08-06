UrduPoint.com

PM Sets Up Relief Fund For Flood Affectees, Appeals For Generous Donations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 06, 2022 | 11:40 AM

PM sets up Relief Fund for flood affectees, appeals for generous donations

ISLAMABAD, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday set up 'Prime Minister's Relief Fund' for the flood-affected people and passionately appealed to the philanthropists and well-off segments of society to support the flood hit people with their generous donations.

The donations for the flood affectees can be deposited in Account No: G-12164 of the Prime Minister's Relief Fund 2022, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister said that the countrymen had already set a precedent in the world by making generous donations during 2005 earthquake and 2010 floods to support the affected populace.

He stressed that there was a need of showing a suck-like spirit.

The prime minister observed that the historic rainfall triggered a huge catastrophe which badly affected Balochistan province, leaving a trail of unmatched destruction.

Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab provinces were badly hit, he said, adding despite the difficult financial situation, the government had released Rs5 billion for the flood affectees.

The prime minister while making an appeal to the wealthy people said that they should support government's efforts in the rehabilitation of the affectees. The affected brothers, sisters and children required support with the rekindling of the Ansar-e-Madina-like passion.

The Federal government had already declared an emergency situation in the flood-affected areas. The provincial governments had also been urged to declare them as calamity-hit areas, so that relief and rehabilitation efforts could be expedited.

