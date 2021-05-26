UrduPoint.com
PM Shares PTI Govt's Anti-graft Stats Vs PML-N's 'dismal Record'

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 11:10 AM

PM shares PTI govt's anti-graft stats vs PML-N's 'dismal record'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said the performance of anti-corruption department in Punjab, including recovery of looted money and State land, was remarkable compared with the 10-year 'dismal record' under the rule of Pakistan Muslim League-N.

"In the last 31 months of our government in Punjab, the Anti-Corruption [department] recovered Rs 220 billion, in contrast to dismal record of PML-N govt's 10 yrs," the prime minister wrote in a series of tweets.

The prime minister said the difference in performance of Anti-Corruption department of Punjab during the PTI and PML-N governments was "clearly visible in the results achieved so far".

He mentioned the recovery of State land worth Rs.192 billion as compared to Rs 2.

6 billion under PMLN's 10 years.

Also, the cash recovery is Rs 2.35 billion compared to only Rs 430 million during the PMLN's 10 years.

"Indirect cash recovery now stands at Rs 26 billion in contrast to zero during PMLN's last 10 years," he added Imran Khan said same contrast showed in the performance of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) where Rs 484 billion were recovered in 2018-2020, compared with only Rs 290 billion recovered during 1999-2017.

He linked the performance of NAB with 'no protection to criminals' on behalf of the government and ensuring the principle of non-interference.

"When government doesn't protect criminals and allows accountability to work without interference, results [are] achieved," he said.

