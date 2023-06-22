Open Menu

PM Sharif Meets Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 22, 2023 | 02:50 PM

PM Sharif meets Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday met Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Muhammad bin Salman here on the sidelines of the Summit for New Global Financing Pact.

Besides discussing matters relating to mutual interests, the two leaders agreed to further expand the shared actions to promote bilateral cooperation in diverse areas.

Prime Minister Sharif expressed his best wishes to the Saudi Crown Prince.

Prince Muhammad bin Salman also expressed his goodwill for the Pakistani government and its people.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Saudi Saudi Arabia Government Best

Recent Stories

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain pardons prisoners ahead of ..

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain pardons prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha

11 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Iran’s Foreign Minister

UAE President receives Iran’s Foreign Minister

26 minutes ago
 ‘Cause for optimism on raising ambition at COP28 ..

‘Cause for optimism on raising ambition at COP28’: Finland’s Climate Envoy

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz in Paris to participate in 'New Global ..

PM Shehbaz in Paris to participate in 'New Global Financing Pact Summit'

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 June 2023

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 22 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 22 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

6 hours ago
realme Soars 29 Places in the Top 50 Kantar BrandZ ..

Realme Soars 29 Places in the Top 50 Kantar BrandZ Chinese Global Brand Builders ..

15 hours ago
 Rescuers cling to hope in race to find Titanic sub ..

Rescuers cling to hope in race to find Titanic sub

15 hours ago
 Nearly 40 migrants feared dead off Spain's Canarie ..

Nearly 40 migrants feared dead off Spain's Canaries

15 hours ago
 Naval Chief lauds officers, men for HADR operatio ..

Naval Chief lauds officers, men for HADR operations during cyclone, floods

15 hours ago
 China-Pakistan to jointly introduce more high-yiel ..

China-Pakistan to jointly introduce more high-yielding crop varieties in Pakista ..

15 hours ago
 PMDC to conduct National Registration Examination ..

PMDC to conduct National Registration Examination in August

15 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous