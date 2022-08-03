UrduPoint.com

PM Sharif Pushing Ahead Building Of CPEC With New 'Pakistan Speed': China

Faizan Hashmi Published August 03, 2022 | 04:50 PM

PM Sharif pushing ahead building of CPEC with new 'Pakistan speed': China

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :China on Wednesday highly appreciated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for pushing ahead building of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) with new 'Pakistan speed' and acknowledged his untiring efforts for advancing practical cooperation between the two countries.

" We highly appreciate the prime minister's statements. He (Shehbaz Sharif) has done so much for practical cooperation between the two countries," Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said during her regular briefing in response to a question raised by APP.

Shehbaz Sharif in a recent meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Nong Rong underlined his commitment to unlock full economic and connectivity potential of CPEC through expedited and high-quality development of CPEC projects.

The spokesperson remarked that Prime Minister Sharif valued Pakistan's relations with China, adding, " Shehbaz Sharif has many times reaffirmed that Pakistan will push ahead the building of CPEC with new Pakistan speed." She said that after he took office, Prime Minister Sharif had visited Gwadar port twice and hosted seminar between the Pakistani side and Chinese companies and he had done so much for our practical cooperation.

"So with the guidance of the leaders of both countries and with our concerted efforts, we are seeing a lot of progress being made on CPEC," he added.

Hua Chunying said, " We are ready to further implement well the understandings between the leaders of our two countries and building on what we have achieved and current projects." She went on to say that the two countries would further focus on industrial development, people's livelihoods, agriculture, Science and Technology and Information Technology etc. to make CPEC into a demonstration project for high quality Belt and Road cooperation.

"This will go a long way for China-Pakistan relations and the China-Pakistan community with a shared future and also the well-being of the two countries and the people around the region," she added.

During the meeting held at PM House last week, the prime minister had emphasized the importance of key projects like Main Line One (ML-1) and Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) in Pakistan's development plans and expressed desire to move towards finalization of these projects in the upcoming 11th meeting of the CPEC Joint Cooperation Committee.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Technology China Agriculture Road CPEC Gwadar Progress

Recent Stories

Secretary-General: Social Development is a Priorit ..

Secretary-General: Social Development is a Priority for OIC

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives Dr. Afnan Al-Shuaib ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives Dr. Afnan Al-Shuaibi, WDO Executive Director and ..

2 hours ago
 OIC Calls for Urgent Action to Avert the Risk of F ..

OIC Calls for Urgent Action to Avert the Risk of Famine in Somalia

2 hours ago
 Our top three choices for mid-range smartphones in ..

Our top three choices for mid-range smartphones in Pakistan and why the HUAWEI n ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan name squads for Netherlands ODIs and T20 ..

Pakistan name squads for Netherlands ODIs and T20 Asia Cup

2 hours ago
 vivo Y55 Wins Youth’s Hearts in Pakistan

Vivo Y55 Wins Youth’s Hearts in Pakistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.