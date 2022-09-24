UrduPoint.com

PM Shehbaz Leaves For London

Muhammad Irfan Published September 24, 2022 | 05:50 AM

PM Shehbaz leaves for London

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif left New York for London Friday night after leading Pakistan's delegation to the 77th session of United Nations General Assembly.

He was seen off by Pakistan's Ambassador to the UN, Munir Akram, Ambassador to the United States, Masood Khan, Consul General in New York, Ayesha Ali, and other senior officials.

During his 5-day hectic visit, he met a number of world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, attending the 193-member's high-level debate. He also held meetings with the President of the General Assembly, Csaba Korosi, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, as well as heads of International Organizations, IFIs, and philanthropic organizations.

Among those traveling with him to London were Information Minister Marriyum Auzangzeb and his Special Assistants Tariq Fatemi and Ahad Cheema.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister World United Nations Information Minister Visit London New York United States Sardar Masood Khan Ahad Cheema

More Stories From Miscellaneous

