PM Shehbaz Meets UN Secretary General, Discusses Climate Change Challenges

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 22, 2023 | 05:40 PM

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday met United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the Summit for New Global Financing Pact here and discussed the challenges of climate change being faced by the world, especially Pakistan.

The prime minister warmly welcomed the UN Secretary General and expressed his best wishes for him. In response the Secretary General also expressed goodwill to PM Sharif.

Shehbaz Sharif told the UN Secretary General that he considered him the benefactor of Pakistan as "we cannot forget your help during the last year's floods".

He said the UN Secretary General himself was a witness to the of devastation caused by the climate change in the country.

The prime minister also informed the UN Secretary General about the measures taken by the government for rehabilitation and reconstruction of the flood-hit areas.

"Reconstruction of the infrastructure affected by the floods and rehabilitation of the flood affected people is the government's top priority," he added.

He said due to the climate changes, financial burden on the developing countries had been increased manifold as they were facing new challenges to raise the economic growth and maintain fiscal balances.

PM Shehbaz called for utilizing the Loss and Damage Fund to provide financial assistance to the developing countries.

The summit in Paris for the New Global Financing Pact was a good start in the right direction, he added.

He said along with climate justice, a fair attitude was also required in the distribution of global financial resources with developing countries.

The UN Secretary General appreciated the commitment of the prime minister and his government for the rehabilitation of the flood victims.

More Stories From Miscellaneous