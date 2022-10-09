PM Shehbaz remarks another demonstration of Sino-Pak friendship: Mao Ning

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's deep gratitude to the Communist Party of China (CPC), the Chinese Government and the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) for assistance in the floods is another lifelong demonstration of China-Pakistan iron-clad friendship, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Mao Ning said on Sunday.

"The relevant statement of Prime Minister Shehbaz is another lifelong demonstration of China-Pakistan friendship," she said in her regular briefing while responding to a question asked by APP regarding PM Shehbaz's remarks on the Chinese assistance to flood victims in Pakistan.

"Our Chinese friends continue helping the flood victims in Pakistan. Total volume of aid has increased from 400 million RMB to 644 million RMB. We are deeply obliged to Chinese govt, CPC, Red Cross Society of China, sister provinces and People's Liberation Army for the assistance," Shehbaz Sharif recently tweeted.

Mao Ning said, in the wake of the floods in Pakistan, China has responded immediately and promptly. The Chinese leadership sent message of condolences to their Pakistani counterparts and the Chinese government and people felt deeply for that.

"In accordance with the situation on the ground and Pakistani side needs, we have supported Pakistan in its relief efforts,"she added.

The spokesperson said that China's disaster relief action reflected the outstanding characteristics of the whole government, the whole society with notable speed, scale and intensity.

"Facts have repeatedly proved that China and Pakistan are true friends of adversity and good brothers of joys and sorrows," she added.

Mao Ning said that the friendship between the people of China and Pakistan had gone through international changes and the test of time, and had become a common and valuable asset of both sides.

She said that at present, China and Pakistan were maintaining close communication on the implementation of disaster relief materials and post-disaster reconstruction.

"We believe that the Pakistani people will defeat the flood as soon as possible, and the Sino-Pakistan brotherhood and relations will scale new heights," she added.

After the floods in Pakistan, the Chinese government immediately announced 100 million Yuan of emergency humanitarian assistance, including 25,000 tents and other materials urgently needed.

Considering the huge losses, the Chinese government provided an additional 300 million yuan. In conclusion, the total amount is 400 million yuan, ranking first in the world.

China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA) coordinated relevant Chinese government departments such as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of Emergency Management, Chinese Air Force, China Meteorological Administration besides local and provincial governments, social organizations, enterprises and Chinese embassies abroad provided assistance to flood-stricken people in Pakistan.

In addition, China appealed to the international community to provide more helps and works with relevant organizations to use the Global Development and South to South Cooperation Fund to provide more support to Pakistan.

As per reports, over 1,700 people lost their lives and 13,000 were injured during devastated floods in Pakistan. Thirty-three million, including 16 million children are estimated to be affected by heavy rainfall.

"The total estimated damage caused by the floods is US$ 32 billion, 10 per cent of Pakistan's GDP."