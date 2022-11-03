(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's visit to China and his meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Keqiang and other top Chinese leadership have been accorded wide coverage in the Chinese electronic and print media.

The meetings of prime minister met with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the Peoples, Premier Li Keqiang and Chairman National People's Congress (NPC), Li Zhanshu and his address to the Chinese enterprises at China-Pakistan business Forum made headlines in the Global Television Network (CGTN) and CCTV as well as a large number of the newspapers and news websites, particularly People's Daily, China Daily, Global Times and China Economic Net etc.

The international media based in Beijing also widely covered engagements of the prime minister and his meetings with President Xi and Premier Li Keqiang and the joint statement issued at the end of the two-day official visit.

A number of Chinese scholars commented on different aspects of the prime minister's visit on television and wrote articles in the newspapers.

Shehbaz Sharif visited Beijing at the invitation of his counterpart, Li Keqiang. This was the first visit of the prime minister after assuming office in April 2022.