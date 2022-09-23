PM Shehbaz,U.S. president had brief 'interaction' at a reception on Wednesday

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had a brief "interaction" with President Joe Biden at a reception the US leader hosted on Wednesday evening for the world leaders gathered in New York for the 77th session of UN General Assembly, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Hina Rabbani Khar said.

Responding reporters' question at UN Headquarters in New York, she described the conversation as "constructive and forward-looking.

" The Pakistan-US relationship, the state minister added, was starting at a "solid footing and we don't want to rush it." The minister said there was lot of sympathy and goodwill among world leaders for the flood-devastated Pakistan and now that must be converted into something concrete for the country to recover from the disaster, and build back better.

"We have fully briefed the international community about the extent of damage wrought by the climate-induced floods", she added.