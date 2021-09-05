PM speaks with UN chief; calls for meeting humanitarian needs in Afghanistan

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday discussed with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres the developments in Afghanistan, especially the critical humanitarian situation in the war-torn country, a UN spokesman said.

Spokesman Stephane Dujarric told APP that the two leaders spoke by phone Saturday on the Afghan issues and the UN operations that bring into Afghanistan essential food and medical supplies.

On Friday, the UN chief expressed gratitude to Pakistan and some other countries for making available facilities and arrangements in support of continuing the UN operations.

"With their offers and commitments, they have made a great contribution to the safety and security, operational delivery, and overall continuity of UN activities," Dujarric told reporters on Friday.

In Islamabad, an earlier report said that the prime minister, during his conversation with the UN chief, called for international community's enhanced engagement with Afghanistan to address humanitarian needs and ensure economic stability.

The prime minister highlighted the importance of peace, stability and an inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan, according to the PM office.

He stressed that the opportunity to finally put an end to 40 years of conflict in Afghanistan must be seized by enabling the Afghans to achieve lasting peace, security and prosperity.

The prime minister underscored the need for the international community to become more engaged with Afghanistan, according urgent priority to addressing the humanitarian needs and ensuring economic stability.

Such steps would not only reinforce security but also preclude any mass exodus of Afghans from their country, thus preventing a refugee crisis in Afghanistan, he stressed.

Imran Khan appreciated the vital role of the United Nations in delivering much needed humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people.

He highlighted the facilitation being provided by Pakistan to the UN in that regard including by assisting in the evacuation and relocation efforts.

Assuring Secretary General Guterres of Pakistan's continued cooperation with the UN in the fulfillment of its mandate, the prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan's full support for the smooth operation of UN's humanitarian mission for Afghanistan.