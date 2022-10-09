(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said that the country could only be transformed into a welfare entity on the pattern of Riyasat-e-Madina by following the real essence of the teachings of the Seerah of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) and the path of Prophet's (PBUH) companions.

Addressing a Seerat-un-Nabi conference, the prime minister said Pakistan was achieved after huge sacrifices.

He said Allah Almighty has bestowed upon them a rare opportunity in the form of an independent country so they should not to waste it, but value the blessing of freedom. The prime minister stressed upon rejuvenating the spirit of 'faith, unity and discipline' to steer the country out of the present-day issues.

The prime minister observed that a welfare governance system could only be achieved under the Quranic teachings and principles of Seerah (PBUH), and highlighted the need for reforms in the governance and judicial system, creation of equal and judicious opportunities for all and according priority to the needs of the widows and orphans.

He stressed that today, they were required to hold retrospection and evaluation of themselves under the ideals of Riyasat-e-Madina.

"Where we stand today in the realms of education and research, at the moral and social values, justice and nobility! these are the poking questions which required answers," he said, adding that how long they would confine themselves to mere traditional rhetoric.

Without naming PTI's chairman, the prime minister questioned whether it was justified not to answer the judiciary and mount attacks on the persons who sought answers! The prime minister said during the previous regime, false allegations were leveled against the political opponents and they were put behind jails. The unity of the nation was shattered. The derogatory words used for the political opponents were unthinkable which blew away minds, he said in a veiled reference to the political witch-hunting of the previous PTI's government.

The prime minister further said that Tosha Khana, had become a source of personal earning while rejection of law and judiciary were the common norms.

He said about 3.3 million people were under flood water but certain elements were not ready to sacrifice their politics in such a state of crisis and even not ready to share their resources.

But it should not be forgotten, he said and added that people could be beguiled, but one had to be accountable for one's deeds on the Day of Judgment.

The prime minister said the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) arrived at a time when the Arab society was witnessing inhuman rites and rituals. Evil doing was considered as a sign of bravery, he saidand added, the Holy Prophet (PBUH) was a blessing for the entire humanity and guiding light for those segments of society that had been lying low.

Prior to his Prophethood, the prime minister said the Holy Prophet (PBUH) was called as 'Sadiq and Amin', due to the qualities of his character. He was an embodiment of love, affection, kindness and virtue and even the worst enemies were forgiven.

The Holy Prophet (PBUH) overcome all the hurdles and problems that were created in the right path, but did not utter words against his bloodthirsty enemies, he added.

The prime minister said the Holy Prophet (PBUH) established a real welfare state with a united charter in which the rights of the non-Muslims were protected.

He said the two treaties proved as historic milestone in the history of mankind, including Meesaq-e-Madina and Sulah-e- Hudaybiyyah. Besides, others, religious freedom was ensured for all.

The prime minister said that in Riyasat-e-Madina, the orphans, widows and destitute persons were looked after and no one slept with empty stomach. Due to these qualities, he said, islam spread across the globe.

The prime minister said the State of Madina had ended the economic woes of the people and there was a time when no one was left in Madina to get Zakat due to economic prosperity.