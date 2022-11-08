PM stresses upon global collective efforts to support climate-hit developing countries

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt , Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday stressed that climate change impacts had provided an opportunity to the global community to cease upon and chart a course to secure its future and support the vulnerable communities in the countries like Pakistan.

Addressing a high-level segment of COP 27 titled "Climate Change and Sustainability of Vulnerable Communities" the prime minister underlined the need for collective efforts, sharing of resources and technology with the vulnerable countries like Pakistan which had braced the worst devastation caused by climate induced floods.

The roundtable was co-chaired by the prime minister with his Norwegian counterpart.

The prime minister stressed that they should put their resources together with collective efforts to ward off impacts of the climate change.

The task was herculean but they must address the climate change impacts with shared responsibility and by enhancing the capacity and supporting the developing countries like Pakistan to address the issue.

The prime minister said that during the recent devastating floods, Pakistan suffered huge damages and according to estimates, these losses stood more than $30 billion. Millions of houses and standing crops spread over more than 4 million acres of land had been washed away.

The prime minister observed that Pakistan had been among those countries in the globe, that contributed to less than 1 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions.

The climate change had ravaged the country, he said, adding it was very important for the world to realize that no more countries could become victims of this climate induced changes.

He recounted that the road infrastructure had been damaged in Pakistan with hundreds of bridges and flyovers washed away.

The prime minister further stressed that it was now a high time for this august assembly to consider the action plan and save any country to become victim of this climate change.

He elaborated that the country was still going through the phase of rehabilitation and reconstruction, while the stagnant flood water posed a danger to the health of thousands of children and their parents as the flood-hit population was suffering from serious diseases like malaria and dysentery.

Sharing his deep concerns over the impacts of climate change, the prime minister said that it must not happen again and it was their collective responsibility for the future and they must realize their responsibilities.

The prime minister also acknowledged the support provided by the world community and the friendly countries to the flood affected population of Pakistan.

He mentioned that they had been redirecting the foreign donations and the local resources for the relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts.

The prime minister highlighted his government's efforts to provide relief to the flood-hit populace through the social security network of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) with which they immediately transferred cash amounts to the affected population.