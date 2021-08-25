PM stresses upon guidance of young generations under different aspects of Seerat-e-Nabi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday said that integrity and honesty were the hallmarks of a true leadership and stressed upon the need of making the young generations acquainted with the Seerat of Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).

Addressing Punjab Education Convention here, he said besides, imparting quality education to the young people with the use of modern technology, it was imperative to guide and educate them about the supreme qualities of Seerat-e-Nabi (PBUH) for their character building.

The prime minister regretted that the past rulers never laid emphasis upon education sector as it was not their priority. "No one ever thought of one curriculum in the country," he added.

In the past democratic culture, the rulers always prioritized short term projects like metro, to get publicity for the elections campaigns, he added.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, provincial ministers, provincial authorities and a large number of people were present on the occasion.

The prime minister said that the English medium education system introduced in the country by the British rulers had alienated the students from their basic culture.

After independence, they should have worked on the education system with one curriculum, but they ended in three parallel education systems in the country ie; the religious seminaries, English medium and government owned schooling.

"In the past, best intellectuals had been groomed in the government owned schools, but later, the system waned and the private sector thrived making us servants of an alien culture," he observed.

Referring to the incident at Minar-e-Pakistan, he said that he felt ashamed and pained to witness such unpleasant incidents.

The prime minister said Pakistani society had always given huge respect to the womenfolk which was unimaginable.

Cautioning the negative impacts upon the society by the use of internet, he underlined the need that it was prerequisite for them to train children and make them fully acquainted with the Seerat-e-Nabi (PBUH).

The prime minister said the world had high esteem for the distinct characteristics of the Holy Prophet's (PBH) character and life. "He was a sadiq and ameen and the whole world respected him," he added.

Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had earned fame due to his honesty," he added.

The prime minister also lauded Federal minister Shafqat Mahmood and Punjab minister for their efforts over bringing reforms in the education sector especially introduction of single curriculum and the e-system.

Terming it as 'a turning point' he said these reforms would take time to yield results.

The prime minister further said that Lord Macaulay wanted to create a class in the sub-continent through a privileged educational system.

Criticizing the policies of past rulers, he said the elite and privileged class, always thought that their children would get the English education, then avail the employment opportunities and would be treated as a privileged class.

By opening an English education institute of foreign repute, people reaped huge profits, he added.

Fifty years back, the prime minister said, Pakistan had been progressing at a rapid speed even countries like S. Korea and Malaysia studied the upward trends in the country. The US president used to come to airport to welcome Pakistani counterparts, he added.

The prime minister said the English language should not be made a status symbol and expressed his displeasure at conducting official functions in English language as majority of commoners who watched tv did not understand it.

In parliament, he said, speeches had been made in English language to impress the people.

"It should be used as medium for getting higher education. Mother tongue is the best medium for imparting education to the children which is helpful in their understanding," he observed.

The prime minister cited that children in their nascent ages could learn a lot if imparted through their respective mother tongues, and cited Switzerland where the children could speak multi-languages.

Whether in China, Japan or France, they had different sets of educational curriculum? he posed a question, reiterating that single curriculum produced one nation.

Lauding efforts of the Punjab government and the provincial education minister, he said that though they had been undertaking huge work in the province, but it was not properly projected.

The reason for not doing it, might be that the provincial government did not want to publicize its good deeds when compared with the previous government which even went for wide publication of its negligible work.

The prime minister also observed that with the use of modern technology, different issues like corruption and wastage of resources could be overcome.

He cited the paperless working of Saukat Khanum Memorial Hospital and the E-governance system at the federal cabinet level.

The prime minister said in the past, no focus was made on the construction of dams for generation of cheap and clean power as no one ever thought of the future generations.

Expensive power generation was made on costly fuels, he said, adding that forests were destroyed.

He also stressed upon the significance of his government's 10 billion Tree Tsunami project which had been launched for securing the future of coming generations.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, on the occasion, said that budget allocation for the education sector was enhanced besides, over 200 per cent allocation for the higher education. Primary education throughout the province had been ensured with drastic steps, he added.

The online services and facilitation was provided to the teachers and students, besides focusing on the education of transgender's community.

Provincial Minister for Education Murad Raas gave an overview of the steps taken for the promotion of education in the province.