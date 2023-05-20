UrduPoint.com

PM Strongly Condemns Attack On Zarghoon Security Check Post

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2023 | 03:50 PM

PM strongly condemns attack on Zarghoon security check post

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday strongly condemned an attack on the security check post in Zarghoon, Marget area of Balochistan.

The prime minister paid tribute to the martyred jawans of Pakistan Army including Sepoy Zameer Ahmad, Sepoy Mudassar and Lance Naik Abdul Qadeer, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

He said that the entire nation saluted the sacrifices of their shuhada.

He prayed for the high ranks of shuhada and expressed condolences to the bereaved families.

The prime minister also prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), earlier in a press release, said that three soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom on Saturday while bravely thwarting terrorists' attack on the security forces' post in Zarghoon, Marget area of Balochistan while a terrorist was also killed during the ensuing fire exchange.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Attack Terrorist Shahbaz Sharif Fire Balochistan Prime Minister Army Exchange ISPR Post Media

Recent Stories

Three soldiers martyred in attack on post in Zargh ..

Three soldiers martyred in attack on post in Zarghoon, Balochistan

12 minutes ago
 Govt constitutes Justice Isa-led commission to pro ..

Govt constitutes Justice Isa-led commission to problem audio leaks

26 minutes ago
 Wildfire ravages woodlands in western Spain

Wildfire ravages woodlands in western Spain

36 minutes ago
 MoEI drives strategic partnerships in clean energy ..

MoEI drives strategic partnerships in clean energy with German and Dutch energy ..

36 minutes ago
 DEWA participates in Leaders of Change programme f ..

DEWA participates in Leaders of Change programme for second consecutive year

36 minutes ago
 Shurooq announces major progress on three key real ..

Shurooq announces major progress on three key real estate ventures in Sharjah at ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.