PM strongly condemns attack on Zarghoon security check post

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday strongly condemned an attack on the security check post in Zarghoon, Marget area of Balochistan.

The prime minister paid tribute to the martyred jawans of Pakistan Army including Sepoy Zameer Ahmad, Sepoy Mudassar and Lance Naik Abdul Qadeer, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

He said that the entire nation saluted the sacrifices of their shuhada.

He prayed for the high ranks of shuhada and expressed condolences to the bereaved families.

The prime minister also prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), earlier in a press release, said that three soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom on Saturday while bravely thwarting terrorists' attack on the security forces' post in Zarghoon, Marget area of Balochistan while a terrorist was also killed during the ensuing fire exchange.