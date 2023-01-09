UrduPoint.com

PM, Swiss Councilor Discuss Flood Devastation

Faizan Hashmi Published January 09, 2023 | 03:20 PM

PM, Swiss Councilor discuss flood devastation

GENEVA, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Federal Councilor of Switzerland Ignazio Cassis on Monday discussed in detail the devastation caused by recent floods in Pakistan.

The prime minister and the Swiss federal councilor met on the sidelines of the International Conference on Resilient Pakistan, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Bilateral relations between Pakistan and Switzerland were also discussed in the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Switzerland Media

Recent Stories

UN to support recovery, reconstruction in Pakistan ..

UN to support recovery, reconstruction in Pakistan after devastating floods: Ant ..

31 minutes ago
 LHC disposes of pleas against ECP over disqualific ..

LHC disposes of pleas against ECP over disqualification of Imran Khan

37 minutes ago
 TECNO Acknowledged as Global Top Brand by CES 2022 ..

TECNO Acknowledged as Global Top Brand by CES 2022-2023

54 minutes ago
 BISP to release 1st installment to Kafaalat benefi ..

BISP to release 1st installment to Kafaalat beneficiaries today

1 hour ago
 Masood urges world to contribute to post flood rec ..

Masood urges world to contribute to post flood reconstruction

2 hours ago
 Dense fog disrupts flight operations at Lahore's a ..

Dense fog disrupts flight operations at Lahore's airport

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.