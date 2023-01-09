PM, Swiss Councilor discuss flood devastation

GENEVA, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Federal Councilor of Switzerland Ignazio Cassis on Monday discussed in detail the devastation caused by recent floods in Pakistan.

The prime minister and the Swiss federal councilor met on the sidelines of the International Conference on Resilient Pakistan, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Bilateral relations between Pakistan and Switzerland were also discussed in the meeting.