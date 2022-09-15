UrduPoint.com

PM, Tajik President Discuss Bilateral, Regional Matters

Muhammad Irfan Published September 15, 2022 | 01:40 PM

SAMARKAND (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) , Sep 15 (APP):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday met President of Tajikistan H.E Emamoli Rahmon and discussed various issues of bilateral and regional importance.

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the head of state meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in the historic city of Samarkand.

The meeting focused on the ways and means to strengthen relationship between Pakistan and Tajikistan in diverse fields including trade, economy, energy and people-to-people contacts.

Federal Ministers Khawaja Asif and Miftah Ismail, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and senior officials were present.

