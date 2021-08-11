ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday took notice of media reports regarding illness and financial issues faced by Akbar Ali Khan, son of late Liaquat Ali Khan, the first prime minister of Pakistan.

The prime minister directed Governor Sindh Imran Ismail to immediately contact Khan's family, PM Office media wing said in a press release.

He further directed to ensure bearing of all the expenses by the government for making the medical treatment arrangements for Akbar Ali Khan.