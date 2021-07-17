UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Terms Pak-Uzbek Ties 'an Exciting Beginning' Of Strong Cooperation

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 11:50 AM

PM terms Pak-Uzbek ties 'an exciting beginning' of strong cooperation

BUKHARA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) , Jul 17 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan has termed Pakistan's relationship with Uzbekistan "an exciting beginning" of a journey of cooperation, linking the two nations closer.

"This is an exciting beginning. You will see the people-to-people, trade and political relationship growing stronger," the prime minister told the Uzbek media in the historic city of Bukhara on late Friday.

The prime minister said Uzbekistan and the Indian sub-continent had a historic connection as the descendants of Amir Taimur ruled the region for 300 years.

He said the upcoming rail project among Pakistan, Uzbekistan and Afghanistan would connect the people of the areas and boost development.

Imran Khan and his delegation earlier visited the mausoleum of Bahauddin Naqshband, the founder of the Naqshbandi Sufi order, where they offered fateha.

The prime minister was accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi, National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf and Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Minister for Information Technology Atif Khan.

The prime minister paid a two-day official visit to Uzbekistan from July 15-16 to represent Pakistan at the Central and South Asia Conference held in Tashkent, where he also held sideline meetings with the Uzbek leadership and other dignitaries.

He concluded his trip by visiting the historic cities of Samarkand and Bukhara, where he visited the mausoleums of great Islamic scholars.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Afghanistan Prime Minister Technology Information Minister Interior Minister Visit Rashid Bukhara Tashkent Uzbekistan Ali Haider July Media From Asia

Recent Stories

Authorities set Sugar retail price Rs 88.24 per kg

18 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 39 more lives in Pakistan during l ..

34 minutes ago

TECNO brings massive discounts for fans with “Ba ..

48 minutes ago

Pakistan secures much needed victory against Engla ..

53 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 17 July 2021

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.