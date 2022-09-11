PM thanks UN sec gen. for his support to flood affectees of Pakistan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday thanked United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres for his visit to Pakistan to express his unprecedented support for the flood victims.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said that the UN secretary general's two-day visit to Pakistan was vital for raising global awareness about the human tragedy.

The prime minister reiterated that Pakistan needed global support to overcome this challenge.

"A big thank you to UN SG Antonio Guterres for his unprecedented support of the flood victims.

His two-day visit has been critical in raising awareness about the human tragedy. Deeply touched by his empathy and leadership. Pakistan needs global support to overcome this challenge," the prime minister posted a tweet.

In a related tweet, the prime minister said that during his visit to the flood-affected areas and camps under scorching heat, the UN Secretary General was overwhelmed by the scale of devastation that had engulfed Pakistan. "His voice has become the voice of flood victims. The world should pay heed to what he said about climate change," he added.