UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM To Address UN's Key Panel Dealing With Financial Gaps To Implement SDGs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 31 seconds ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 12:00 AM

PM to address UN's key panel dealing with financial gaps to implement SDGs

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan will address U.N.'s high-level panel on International Financial Accountability, Transparency and Integrity (FACTI) on Thursday, which was formed to help address the financing gap for implementing the anti-poverty Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

The 15-member panel was launched in March by the presidents of UN General Assembly (UNGA) and UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC).

The event is being convened to present the interim report of the FACTI Panel, which identifies the major gaps in implementation and the systemic shortcomings of the existing international frameworks for tax cooperation, anti-corruption, anti-money laundering.

Officials said it will provide a high-level forum for discussing the priority actions for addressing the identified challenges, particularly in light of the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on progress toward the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The event will bring the FACTI Panel chairs together with high-level representatives from member states. It will also foster a discussion amongst civil society, international institutions, academia and the business sector to explore the issues highlighted in the FACTI Panel's interim report.

The event will consist of two parts: a high-level segment and a moderated panel discussion among invited speakers with a brief interactive dialogue.

In his capacity as ECOSOC president, Pakistan's UN Ambassador Akram, is also set to speak in FACTI's moderated session.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister United Nations Business Civil Society Progress March Event From

Recent Stories

UAE stresses commitment to supporting efforts to r ..

1 hour ago

Unveiling Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: Fan Favorite Feat ..

1 hour ago

Emirati aid ship arrives in Beirut

2 hours ago

Indian official lists five areas of engagement wit ..

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

GreenFactory Emirates: The largest indoor farm in ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.