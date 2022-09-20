PM to attend opening of UNGA high level debate

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) ::Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday will attend the opening of high-level general debate of the 77th Session of UN General Assembly in the general assembly hall.

The prime minister will spend a busy day in New York.

The prime minister will reach UN Headquarters to attend a welcome reception hosted by the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres for the Heads of States/Governments participating in the 77th Session of UN General Assembly (UNGA77).

Besides this, the prime minister will hold bilateral meetings with President of the Republic of France Emmanuel Macron, Federal Chancellor of the Republic of Austria Karl Nehammer, President of Spain Pedro Sanchez Perez-Castejon and President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi.

In the afternoon, the prime minister will visit 'The Times Centre' for an interview with the New York Time's editorial board.

In the evening, the prime minister will be called on by John Kerry, US Special Envoy for Climate Change.