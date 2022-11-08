UrduPoint.com

PM To Co-chair With Norwegian Counterpart COP27's Roundtable On Climate Change Today

Faizan Hashmi Published November 08, 2022 | 11:20 AM

PM to co-chair with Norwegian counterpart COP27's roundtable on climate change today

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will co-chair an important roundtable with his Norwegian counterpart on the theme "Climate Change and Sustainability of Vulnerable Communities" here on Tuesday, the PM Office said.

On the second day of the high-level segment of the Conference of Parties (COP 27), the prime minister will highlight Pakistan's viewpoint on addressing the challenge of climate change.

Shehbaz Sharif, who arrived in Egypt's resort city on Sunday to participate in the 70th session of COP27, will also join the important meeting jointly hosted by the German chancellor and the president of Ghana titled "Scaling Up Action and Support on Loss and Damage - Global Shield Against Climate Risk". On the sidelines of the conference, the prime minister will hold interactions with world leaders.

