UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM To Inaugurate Two-day Int'l Afghan Refugees Conference On Feb 17

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 09th February 2020 | 09:50 PM

PM to inaugurate two-day int'l Afghan refugees conference on Feb 17

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate two-day international conference on Afghan refugees here on February 17 which would be attended by ministers and senior officials from different countries.

The government of Pakistan, in collaboration with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), is convening the international conference to mark "40 years of Afghan refugees presence in Pakistan: A new partnership for solidarity", on February 17-18.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, ministers and senior officials from around 20 countries, who had been supporting the Afghan refugees across the globe and in Pakistan, would be participating, the foreign office in a press release on Sunday said.

It said, in addition, senior level participation is also expected from the United Nations, multilateral developments banks, civil society and private sector.

"This Conference is taking place at an important juncture when efforts at consolidating peace in Afghanistan are making progress," it added.

Besides providing an opportunity to highlight the exemplary compassion, generosity and hospitality exhibited by Pakistan, in hosting one of the largest refugee populations in the world, the Conference will further identify key developments and milestones in the 40 years long evolution of the Afghan refugee situation; reflect on the lessons learned; identify the challenges; and discuss solutions for voluntary, dignified and sustainable repatriation of refugees to Afghanistan.

"Pakistan is confident that the Conference will reinforce international efforts as agreed to in the UN Global Compact on Refugees and Global Refugee Forum to bring about a renewed focus on the Afghan refugees. It will also help in building a positive narrative on refugees, especially at a time when borders are being closed on them and millions are being made stateless under nationalistic and ideological pretences," the foreign office added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Afghanistan Prime Minister World Foreign Office United Nations Civil Society Progress February Sunday From Government Refugee UNHCR Million

Recent Stories

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed officially opens the ..

6 minutes ago

Al Ain Zoo offers behind-the-scenes visit to rhino ..

51 minutes ago

Telecommunications subscribers hit 23.64 million i ..

51 minutes ago

UAE sportswomen shine at AWST 2020 track-and-field ..

51 minutes ago

First new coronavirus patient in UAE recovers: Min ..

1 hour ago

UAE celebrates its sons participating in Arab Coal ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.