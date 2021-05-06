UrduPoint.com
PM To Launch Punjab Peri-urban Low-cost Housing Scheme

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 06th May 2021 | 12:10 AM

PM to launch Punjab peri-urban low-cost housing scheme

ISLAMABAD, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan would launch Punjab peri-urban low-cost housing scheme project at Raiwind, Lahore under which ten sites had been selected to facilitate low-income groups living in smaller cities and rural areas of Punjab province.

The prime minister would attend the launching ceremony as a chief guest during his one-day visit to Lahore, PM office media wing, in a press release, said on Wednesday.

The project is being finalized in collaboration with the government of Punjab and Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority.

The prime minister would also virtually inaugurate work on different sites at Chiniot, DG Khan, Chunian, Khaneawal, Khushab, Mandi Bahauddin, Mianwali, Jalalpur Pirwalla and Sargodha.

These residential colonies consisting 100 to 500 housing units would be constructed in the suburbs of cities and rural areas of the province.

The land for this purpose would be provided through Board of Revenue Punjab at affordable price.

The board of revenue had identified 133 sites in 35 districts of Punjab. The government of Punjab have been provided funds under first phase for the development of land and infrastructure on these sites.

The Federal government is providing subsidy on each housing unit whereas is also making mortgage arrangements under prime minister's markup subsidy scheme.

The FWO and NLC would prepare these sites and construct small housing unit of 3.5 marla each. These sites would have the expansion facility under which 4,000 houses could be added to these sites.

As a progressive project, it could be expanded to 143 tehsils of Punjab province under different phases.

