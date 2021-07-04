UrduPoint.com
PM To Review, Break Ground Of Gwadar Development Projects

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 08:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jul 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday will pay a day-long visit to Gwadar to review progress on different development projects and break ground for other mega projects.

During his visit, the prime minister accompanied by members of his Federal cabinet, is also expected to witness signing of a number of Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) including implementation agreement 1.2 MGD desalination plant and solar generators grant for Balochistan.

According to information available with APP digital media, the prime minister would be briefed on the ongoing development projects in the area where he is also expected to interact with the authorities concerned and China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) work force.

He would also perform ground breaking of North Gwadar Free Zones (FZ), enterprises in Gwadar FZ, Gwadar expo building and other factories.

The prime minister will also address a ceremony and interact with the local populace.

Though video links, it is also expected that expression of commitment for investment in Gwadar would be made by the Chinese investors and by the ambassadors of Kuwait, Oman, Egypt, Kenya and Qatar.

