UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM To Share His Vision Of Peaceful Pakistan With President Trump: Qureshi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 03:20 AM

PM to share his vision of peaceful Pakistan with President Trump: Qureshi

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Sunday said Prime Minister Imran Khan would share his vision of a peaceful and progressive Pakistan in talks with US President Donald Trump.

"The prime minister is here with a new map for a peace," he told a charged crowd of Pakistani-Americans at Capital Arena as people looked forward to hearing from Imran Khan.

"Imran Khan is here as an honourable leader of Pakistan'" he added.

Qureshi said Pakistan was seeking trade and economic relationship with the United States based on mutual respect. "We are not looking for aid." The prime minister, he said, was in the US with a dream of Pakistan which was peaceful and making progress.

He cited the opening of the Kartarpur corridor as an example of Pakistan's commitment to peace in the region.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Trump Progress United States Sunday From Share Kartarpur Corridor

Recent Stories

China&#039;s top real estate internet platform lau ..

3 hours ago

Team Abu Dhabi’s reigning XCAT World Champions b ..

5 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, China&#039;s State Councillor ..

5 hours ago

UAE to host Economic, Investment and Trade Forum i ..

6 hours ago

GCAA implements Alcohol Testing Programme at all c ..

7 hours ago

EXCLUSIVE: ‘UAE to become a shining pearl along ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.