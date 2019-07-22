PM to share his vision of peaceful Pakistan with President Trump: Qureshi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Sunday said Prime Minister Imran Khan would share his vision of a peaceful and progressive Pakistan in talks with US President Donald Trump.

"The prime minister is here with a new map for a peace," he told a charged crowd of Pakistani-Americans at Capital Arena as people looked forward to hearing from Imran Khan.

"Imran Khan is here as an honourable leader of Pakistan'" he added.

Qureshi said Pakistan was seeking trade and economic relationship with the United States based on mutual respect. "We are not looking for aid." The prime minister, he said, was in the US with a dream of Pakistan which was peaceful and making progress.

He cited the opening of the Kartarpur corridor as an example of Pakistan's commitment to peace in the region.