UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM To Visit Peshawar Today To Oversee Measures Against Coronavirus

Sumaira FH 58 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 12:20 PM

PM to visit Peshawar today to oversee measures against coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Peshawar this afternoon to oversee the arrangements made by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to fight the pandemic of coronavirus, the PM Office said on Friday.

The prime minister will be given a briefing on the preventive and safety measures against the spread of Covid-19.

The prime minister will also visit Hayatabad Medical Complex to review the measures for medical treatment of coronavirus patients and the recently established isolation facility for suspected persons.

He will also pay a visit to a ration distribution centre in Peshawar under Ehsaas social welfare project that provides basic food supplies to the deserving people.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Peshawar Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Visit Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM to visit Peshawar today

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 10, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Ministry of Health conducts over 40,000 COVID-19 t ..

11 hours ago

SEHA opens 13 additional drive-through COVID-19 te ..

12 hours ago

Flydubai operates 23 repatriation flights

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.