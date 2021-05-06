UrduPoint.com
PM Tweets About His Earlier Address To Pakistan Missions Abroad

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 06th May 2021 | 12:30 AM

PM tweets about his earlier address to Pakistan missions abroad

ISLAMABAD, May 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday in a tweet referred to his earlier virtual address to all envoys of the country abroad in which he underlined according priority to the welfare of overseas Pakistanis.

On his twitter handle, the prime minister posted, "Today I addressed our envoys in all our missions abroad with a strong message that their priority must be the welfare & well-being of our greatest asset, overseas Pakistanis - especially our hard working labour abroad. Their welfare must take priority."\932

