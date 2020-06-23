UrduPoint.com
PM UK Announces Further Easing Of Lockdown Restrictions From July 4

Tue 23rd June 2020 | 09:50 PM

PM UK announces further easing of lockdown restrictions from July 4

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Prime Minister United Kingdom (UK), Boris Johnson on Tuesday set out further relaxation in lockdown enabling people to see their friends and family, help restore businesses activities and get people back to their jobs from July 4.

According to a statement issued by Prime Minister office, the UK government said from July 4, (Saturday), pubs, restaurants and hairdressers would be reopened, providing to adhere COVID-19 secure guidelines.

From that date, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has set out that two households would be able to meet up in any setting keeping social distancing measures, and that people could enjoy staycations in England with the reopening of accommodation sites.

"In order to begin restoring the arts and cultural sector, some leisure facilities and tourist attractions may also reopen, if they can do so safely – this includes outdoor gyms and playgrounds, cinemas, museums, galleries, theme parks and arcades, as well as libraries, social clubs, places of worship and community centres", the statement added.

The statement said following a review, the Prime Minister Boris Johnson has also set out that where it is not possible to stay two metres apart, guidance would be allowed people to keep a social distance of 'one metre plus'.

"This means staying one metre apart, plus mitigations which reduce the risk of transmission", the statement added.

It further said, "As we begin to reopen the economy, it's important that we do not increase the risk of transmission which is why "close proximity" venues such as nightclubs, soft-play areas, indoor gyms, swimming pools, water parks, bowling alleys and spas will need to remain closed for now".

The government was continuing to work with these sectors to establish taskforces to help them become COVID secure and reopen as soon as possible, it said.

The statement further said while the infection rate continued to fall, the Prime Minister Boris Johson has been clear that the public must continue to follow social distancing guidelines to keep coronavirus under control.

The Government would keep all measures under constant review and would not hesitate to apply the handbrake, or reverse measures, should the virus begin to run out of control, the statement added.

"These changes apply in England only", it said.

