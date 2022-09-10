PM, UN sec. general arrive Osta Muhammad to review flood damages

JAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif along with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Saturday arrived here to visit the flood-affected Osta Muhammad.

The chief secretary of Balochistan briefed the dignitaries about the devastation caused by the monsoon floods, rescue, relief and rehabilitation efforts in the province.

On the occasion, the prime minister while speaking to the UN secretary-general, said that the relevant authorities faced huge difficulties to reach to the affected people in the remote areas of the province.

He informed that floods had badly affected the road and rail infrastructure besides, damaging bridges.

The prime minister said that the rehabilitation of the flood affectees was a major challenge, the Federal government was assisting the provinces and urged the international community's support to overcome these challenges.

He said that the province had its natural resources and his government was focusing on the development of the province.

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo informed the UN secretary general that they had utilized all the limited resources in the rescue, relief and rehabilitation efforts. He appealed to the global community to extend financial help to support the flood affectees of the country.

Earlier, upon arrival, Acting Governor Balochistan and Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo received the prime minister and the UN secretary general.