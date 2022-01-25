UrduPoint.com

PM Underlines To Further Strengthen Pak-Sri Lanka Bilateral Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2022 | 07:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday reaffirmed the strong fraternal relations between Pakistan and Sri Lanka stressed upon the importance of regular high-level exchanges in strengthening bilateral cooperation.

The prime minister was talking to Minister of Trade of Sri Lanka, Dr. Bandula Gunawardhana and State Minister for Regional Cooperation, Tharaka Balasuriya who paid a courtesy call on him. Dr. Gunawardhana and Balasuriya along with a Sri Lankan business delegation are currently visiting Pakistan, PM office media wing said in a press release.

Fondly recalling his visit to Sri Lanka in February last year, the prime minister appreciated the initiative of Dr. Gunawardhana to visit Pakistan along with a business delegation.

He emphasized that all efforts must also be made to increase bilateral trade relations through making optimal use of the Pakistan-Sri Lanka FTA.

Referring to the strong cultural bond between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, the prime minister invited the attention of the visiting delegation on the rich Buddhist heritage of Pakistan, and expressed the hope that more Sri Lankans would come to the country for religious tourism.

Dr. Bandula Gunawardhana thanked the prime minister for extending warm hospitality and goodwill towards Sri Lanka.

He expressed keen desire to expand cooperation with Pakistan in diverse areas of trade, ICT, pharmaceuticals, minerals, textiles, education, defence, tourism, human resource development through B2B contacts, joint ventures, investments in high potential sectors and technology transfers etc.

