PM underscores responsibilities under freedom of expression

MAKKAH (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) , May 09 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday emphasized that the exercise of the right of freedom of expression carried with it responsibilities under international law, such as obligation not to disseminate racist ideas, defame and ridicule religious symbol and religion personalities.

During a meeting with Secretary General of the Muslim World League (MWL) Mohammad Al Issa, the prime minister highlighted the importance of combating Islamophobia and hoped that the Muslim Ummah would take it up as a unified cause.

The prime minister stressed the importance of bridging the gap in understanding and communication with reference to Islamophobia, PM Office media wing said in a press release.

He said the organization was well placed to present the true image of islam and promote interfaith harmony.

The prime minister urged the secretary general to work towards engaging with all segments of the Western society, in particular the academia, civil society organizations, intelligentsia and politicians.

He stressed that the international community must show a common resolve against intolerance and incitement to violence on the basis of religion or belief and work together for peaceful co-existence.

The prime minister strongly condemned the Israeli forces' attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque and stressed the need for the international community to take urgent steps to address the serious situation.

He reaffirmed Pakistan's support and solidarity for the Palestinian people and underscored the imperative of protecting their legitimate rights.

The prime minister also appreciated the humanitarian efforts of the Muslim World League across different parts of world.

The secretary general lauded the prime minister's espousal of Ummah's causes and stated that he enjoyed an eminent stature in the Muslim world.

He also underscored the salience of close Pakistan-Saudi Arabia relations and congratulated the prime minister on a highly successful visit.