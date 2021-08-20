(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday was given a detailed briefing on the steps taken by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting regarding the evacuation of foreign journalists from Afghanistan.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain informed the prime minister that in view of the situation in Afghanistan, a special cell had been set up at the Ministry to facilitate journalists by ensuring prompt processing of their visa applications.

The meeting under the chairmanship of the prime minister was also attended by Minister of State for Information Farrukh Habib, Information Secretary Shaheera Shahid and other senior officials.

The prime minister appreciated the initiatives taken by the Information Ministry, particularly its External Publicity Wing in facilitating the foreign journalists. He said promoting impartial, independent and responsible journalism in the country was a top priority of his government.