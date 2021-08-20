UrduPoint.com

PM Updated On Info Ministry's Efforts To Facilitate Foreign Journalists' Evacuation From Kabul

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 03:20 PM

PM updated on Info ministry's efforts to facilitate foreign journalists' evacuation from Kabul

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday was given a detailed briefing on the steps taken by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting regarding the evacuation of foreign journalists from Afghanistan.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain informed the prime minister that in view of the situation in Afghanistan, a special cell had been set up at the Ministry to facilitate journalists by ensuring prompt processing of their visa applications.

The meeting under the chairmanship of the prime minister was also attended by Minister of State for Information Farrukh Habib, Information Secretary Shaheera Shahid and other senior officials.

The prime minister appreciated the initiatives taken by the Information Ministry, particularly its External Publicity Wing in facilitating the foreign journalists. He said promoting impartial, independent and responsible journalism in the country was a top priority of his government.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Afghanistan Prime Minister Visa From Government Top

Recent Stories

HUAWEI Band 6 Wins 2 Honours from Top Global Media ..

HUAWEI Band 6 Wins 2 Honours from Top Global Media Outlets

28 seconds ago
 Justice Umar Ata Bandial takes oath as acting Chie ..

Justice Umar Ata Bandial takes oath as acting Chief Justice of Pakistan

14 minutes ago
 Hackers steal $97 mn from Japanese crypto exchange ..

Hackers steal $97 mn from Japanese crypto exchange

9 minutes ago
 Ismail Sabri Yaakob appointed new Malaysian PM: pa ..

Ismail Sabri Yaakob appointed new Malaysian PM: palace

9 minutes ago
 Significant majority of addicts desperate to be he ..

Significant majority of addicts desperate to be helped, treated for good

9 minutes ago
 MotoGP's Vinales leaves Yamaha with immediate effe ..

MotoGP's Vinales leaves Yamaha with immediate effect

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.