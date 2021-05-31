UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Updated On Probe Into Ship Loaded With Contaminated Sludge

Sumaira FH 38 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 03:40 PM

PM updated on probe into ship loaded with contaminated sludge

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Monday and updated him on the probe into the anchoring of a ship at Gaddani loaded with dangerous chemicals.

The minister gave a detail about the investigation carried out by the Committee, especially formed by the government on reports of a ship that contained the chemicals.

Ali Haider Zaidi in a series of tweets said he held a consultative meeting with relevant Federal & Balochistan officials regarding the ship docked at Gaddani.

He said as Gaddani Ship breaking Yard was under the Balochistan government, however due to the gravity of the matter, his ministry took initiative to address this issue.

Ali Zaidi said after consultation, a Joint Investigation Committee was notified under DG Ports and Shipping to probe alleged presence of contaminated sludge on board, fix the responsibility on involved and also recommend SOPs for future.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Balochistan Prime Minister Ali Haider Government

Recent Stories

‘Shadi ker lay,’: Azhar Ali asks Babar Azam in ..

8 minutes ago

Sharjah&#039;s Real Estate Registration Department ..

18 minutes ago

Buy The Best Phone Within Your Budget of PKR 40,00 ..

19 minutes ago

OPPO becomes one of the first partners of pan-indu ..

22 minutes ago

PTI MNA reiterates government's resolve towards ex ..

12 minutes ago

References against Raja Ashraf adjourned till June ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.