PM updated on probe into ship loaded with contaminated sludge

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Monday and updated him on the probe into the anchoring of a ship at Gaddani loaded with dangerous chemicals.

The minister gave a detail about the investigation carried out by the Committee, especially formed by the government on reports of a ship that contained the chemicals.

Ali Haider Zaidi in a series of tweets said he held a consultative meeting with relevant Federal & Balochistan officials regarding the ship docked at Gaddani.

He said as Gaddani Ship breaking Yard was under the Balochistan government, however due to the gravity of the matter, his ministry took initiative to address this issue.

Ali Zaidi said after consultation, a Joint Investigation Committee was notified under DG Ports and Shipping to probe alleged presence of contaminated sludge on board, fix the responsibility on involved and also recommend SOPs for future.