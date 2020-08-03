PM urges France 'not to let down guard' to prevent new virus lockdown

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Lille, France, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Jean Castex on Monday urged France "not to let down its guard" in the fight against the coronavirus in order to prevent the need for a new national lockdown, as concern grows over a recent surge in cases.

"The virus has not gone on holiday and neither have we," the premier said on a visit to the northeastern city of Lille. "We need to protect ourselves against this virus, without putting a stop to our economic and social life, in other words avoiding the risk of a new generalised lockdown."France, which has registered over 30,000 deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic, recorded thousands of new cases last week prompting some regions to reimpose local restrictions.