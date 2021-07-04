UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Urges Int'l Community To Move Against Indian Involvement In Terrorist Acts Against Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 07:40 PM

PM urges int'l community to move against Indian involvement in terrorist acts against Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Jul 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday urged the global community to mobilize its international institutions against India as the planning and financing of the heinous terror blast in Johar Town, Lahore had links with the Indian sponsorship terrorism against Pakistan.

The prime minister also lauded the speedy investigation of Punjab police counter terrorism department, and the excellent coordination among all the civil and military intelligence agencies that led to unearthing and identifying the terrorists behind the blast and their international linkages.

On his twitter handle, the prime minister posted "I instructed my team to brief nation on findings of Johar Town, Lahore blast investigation today.

I appreciate the diligence & speed of Punjab Police's Counter Terrorism Dept. in unearthing the evidence & commend the excellent coordination of all our civil & mly (military) Intel (intelligence) agencies.

"This coordination led to identifying the terrorists & their international linkages. Again, planning & financing of this heinous terror attack has links to Indian sponsorship of terrorism against Pak (Pakistan). Global community must mobilise int (international) institutions against this rogue behaviour," he further added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore Attack Imran Khan Prime Minister Police Punjab Twitter Sunday All

Recent Stories

Shareholders laud Etihad Credit Insurance contribu ..

1 hour ago

UAEU, MBZUAI discuss cooperation

1 hour ago

Techniques developed at AUS labs give clean, effic ..

2 hours ago

Expo 2020’s Public Art Programme unveils first p ..

2 hours ago

29,969 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Economy reports 97.7% rate of compliance wit ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.