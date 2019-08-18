(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday urged the world to seriously consider the safety and security of India's nuclear arsenal which was in the control of the fascist, racist Hindu supremacist Modi's government.

"This is an issue that impacts not just the region but the world," the prime minister said in series of tweets.

He further said the Hindu supremacist Modi's government posed a threat to Pakistan as well as to the minorities in India and in fact to the very fabric of Nehru and Gandhi's India.

He further said India was captured, as Germany had been captured by Nazis, by a fascist, racist Hindu supremacist ideology and its leadership.

This threatened nine million Kashmiris under siege in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJ&K) for over two weeks which should have sent alarm bells ringing across the world with the UN Observers being sent there.

"To understand the link between Nazi ideology & the ethnic cleansing & genocide ideology of RSS-BJP Founding Fathers just Google," he added.

The prime minister said four million Indian Muslims already faced detention camps & cancellation of citizenship.

"The world must take note as this genie is out of the bottle & the doctrine of hate & genocide, with RSS goons on the rampage, will spread unless the international community acts now to stop it," he stressed.