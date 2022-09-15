PM, Uzbek president discuss ways to strengthen bilateral ties

SAMARKAND (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) , Sep 15 (APP):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Thursday met on the sidelines of the meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and discussed issues of mutual interest.

The meeting focused on strengthening Pak-Uzbek ties in diverse fields for the benefit of the two brotherly nations.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail and senior officials attended the meeting.