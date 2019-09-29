PM vows to stand for oppressed Kashmiris' rights: PM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday while advising the nation to ward off pessimism in hard times declared that the whole Pakistani nation would keep standing for the just rights of oppressed eight million Kashmiris who had been bracing the worst kind of inhuman curfew and atrocities in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

Soon after his arrival at the Islamabad Airport from New York where he attended 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), the Prime Minister said "Whether the world stands for Kashmiris or not, the whole Pakistani nation is standing for the Kashmiri people. Because raising voice for their rights, was also a kind of Jihad." He said the worst kind of oppression was being unleashed against 8 million innocent Kashmiris in the occupied valley who had been put under complete lockdown by the Indian forces.

"I want to tell you one thing there may be ups and downs in such efforts. There may be good and bad times, but you should not be distressed in bad times because the Kashmiris are looking towards you," he told a huge cheering crowd that gathered there to greet their leader with welcoming banners, placards and flags.

The Prime Minister, accompanied by members of his delegation and party leaders, said with such continued support from the Pakistani nation, Insha' Allah, the Kashmiris would soon won their freedom from the illegal Indian occupation.

The Kashmiri women, children and old were all looking towards them, he said, adding that as ambassador for the Kashmiris, he would continue exposing anti-Muslims steps and designs against Kashmiris by Modi's fascist government at all fora.

The Prime Minister also thanked the nation for their prayers in the difficult times in which he had presented the case for Kashmiris before the United Nations. He also particularly thanked his wife Bushra begum for her prayers.

He said that he had kept reminding all the people working with him for the last many decades about continuity in making efforts for a cause, which would ultimately be rewarded by the Almighty.

At the airport, the Prime Minister was warmly received by the Federal ministers, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman, party leaders, workers and a larger number of people.

A large number of enthusiastic residents from the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad and from other parts of the country including Kashmiris had started converging at the Islamabad Airport in the afternoon to get a glimpse of their beloved Prime Minister and were keen to hear from him.

Carrying banners, placards, party, national and Azad Jammu and Kashmir flags, as welcoming gestures, they kept on chanting slogans to greet and hail their leader who had very effectively presented Kashmir issue at the UNGA, besides, addressing other looming issues of Islamphobia, global warming and money laundering.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had departed Jeddah, Saudi Arabia for Pakistan after a brief stay there.

The Prime Minister has arrived Jeddah from New York after spending a high-level week at the United Nations, holding wide ranging talks with various heads of the governments and political leaders including US President Donald Trump, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, UK Premier Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, UN Secretary General and others on the sidelines of 74th session of UNGA.

The Prime Minister, on September 27, delivered a historic speech in the UN general assembly session highlighting the Kashmir, Islamphobia, global warming and money laundering issues in his most articulated and emphatic manner, which won worldwide accolades.

On the sidelines of the UNGA, he also spoke at various international think tanks and interacted with the global media.