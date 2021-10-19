UrduPoint.com

PM Vows To Transform Pakistan Into Welfare State Modeled On Riyasat E Madina

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2021 ) ::Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday vowed to continue struggle for transforming Pakistan into a welfare state on the model of Riyasat Madina to take care of poor people, uphold justice, raise moral standards, stop corruption and preserve family system.

Speaking at the Rahmatul lil Aalameen Conference here on the occasion of Eid e Miladun Nabi, he said "We can rise as a nation by following the guiding principles of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)." The Prime minister said Pakistan had everything but people needed to change their path to achieve success and change Pakistan according to the model of Riyasat e Madina.

About 25 years back, Pakistan Tehreek I Insaf (PTI) was founded to struggle for a welfare state, he recalled.

He said Rahmatul lil Aalameen Authority was formed to make youth familiar about the life and teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The authority will be headed by an experienced scholar well versed in Islamic thinking and the life of the Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), he informed.

Courses on Seerat un Nabi had started in schools and the authority will monitor the curriculum, he added.

Scholars in the authority will monitor the media and an international cell would be formed to stop Islamophobia and convey the world about feelings of Muslims and their love for Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), he told.

Research would be done in universities on the rise of Muslim society while through special projects, citizens would be taught about eminent Muslim personalities who emphasized upon love for humanity and peace, he explained.

The PM said Rahmatul lil Aalameen scholarships would be given to those students who would be doing research on the life of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

