PM Wants Pakistan, Tajikistan Should Play Role In Bringing Afghan Ethnic Factions Closer: Fawad

Fri 17th September 2021 | 11:20 AM

PM wants Pakistan, Tajikistan should play role in bringing Afghan ethnic factions closer: Fawad

DUSHANBE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Friday that Prime Minister Imran Khan had desired that Pakistan and Tajikistan should play role in bringing various Afghan ethnic factions closer.

In a media talk the minister said that Tajikistan has an important role to play in bringing durable peace and stability in Afghanistan.

He said that Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Prime Minister's Adviser on National Security Moeed Yousuf and Pakistan's Ambassador to Tajikistan were also present. He said that after the summit, Pakistan delegation would go to Presidential Palace where bilateral talks would begin. He said that besides other issues of mutual interest, Afghanistan situation would also figure in the talks.

