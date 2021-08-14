ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday urged the youth to develop three characteristics of 'truth, justice and valour' as enunciated by Allama Muhammad Iqbal in his poetry.

The Prime Minister posted his message on his twitter handle as the nation was celebrating the 75th Independence Day.

"My message on Independence Day especially for our youth.

These three characteristics - truth, justice and valour - transform ordinary human beings into great ones," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

The Prime Minister also quoted a couplet from the topic 'Tulu-e-Islam' in Allama Muhammad Iqbal's famous poetic collection Bang-e-Dara.

"Read again the lesson of truth, of justice and valour!You will be asked to perform the task of leading the whole world," the English translation said.