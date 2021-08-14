UrduPoint.com

PM Wants Youth To Develop Qualities Highlighted In Iqbal's Poetry

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 03:00 PM

PM wants youth to develop qualities highlighted in Iqbal's poetry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday urged the youth to develop three characteristics of 'truth, justice and valour' as enunciated by Allama Muhammad Iqbal in his poetry.

The Prime Minister posted his message on his twitter handle as the nation was celebrating the 75th Independence Day.

"My message on Independence Day especially for our youth.

These three characteristics - truth, justice and valour - transform ordinary human beings into great ones," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

The Prime Minister also quoted a couplet from the topic 'Tulu-e-Islam' in Allama Muhammad Iqbal's famous poetic collection Bang-e-Dara.

"Read again the lesson of truth, of justice and valour!You will be asked to perform the task of leading the whole world," the English translation said.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister World Allama Muhammad Iqbal Twitter Independence From

Recent Stories

Independence Day; sale of multi-colour cakes on bo ..

Independence Day; sale of multi-colour cakes on boom

2 minutes ago
 KP CM hoists national flag at CM House

KP CM hoists national flag at CM House

4 minutes ago
 Govt put country on way to prosperity: Jamshed Che ..

Govt put country on way to prosperity: Jamshed Cheema

4 minutes ago
 Rangers organizes event on Independence Day

Rangers organizes event on Independence Day

4 minutes ago
 KPEZDMC celebrates Independence Day

KPEZDMC celebrates Independence Day

4 minutes ago
 Green Pakistan plantation drive in District Dir Lo ..

Green Pakistan plantation drive in District Dir Lower held

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.