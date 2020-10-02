PM wishes Trump, Melania speedy recovery from COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday wished U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump speedy recovery from COVID-19.

The Prime Minister expressed his good wishes in a twitter post as President Trump and Melania Trump were tested positive for the coronavirus.

Earlier, President Trump tweeted early Friday that "Tonight, @FLOTUS (First Lady of the United States) and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!" Presidential physician Sean Conley in a memo released by the White House said, "The President and First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence.

" "The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch, and I appreciate the support provided by some of our country's greatest medical professionals and institutions. Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments," Conley added.

