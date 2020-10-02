UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Wishes Trump, Melania Speedy Recovery From COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 9 seconds ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 01:40 PM

PM wishes Trump, Melania speedy recovery from COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday wished U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump speedy recovery from COVID-19.

The Prime Minister expressed his good wishes in a twitter post as President Trump and Melania Trump were tested positive for the coronavirus.

Earlier, President Trump tweeted early Friday that "Tonight, @FLOTUS (First Lady of the United States) and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!" Presidential physician Sean Conley in a memo released by the White House said, "The President and First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence.

" "The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch, and I appreciate the support provided by some of our country's greatest medical professionals and institutions. Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments," Conley added.

\932

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Twitter White House Trump United States Melania Trump Post From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Lahore Motorway gang-rape case: Main suspect dodge ..

9 minutes ago

UVAS, FJMUink MoUto promote academic, research coo ..

24 minutes ago

Laos, Russia Yet to Fully Unlock Trade Potential, ..

12 minutes ago

PGF taking concrete steps for gymnastics in Pakist ..

12 minutes ago

Azerbaijan Says to Retaliate to Armenian Shelling ..

18 minutes ago

Laos Seeks Russian Investment in Hydroelectricity, ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.