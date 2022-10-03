PML-N AJK President, others meet Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Shah Ghulam Qadir, Secretary General Tariq Farooq, Barrister Iftikhar Gilani and Abdul Rehman Aryan met with PML-N Supremo Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in London.

They discussed the country's latest political situation with the former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. President PML-N United Kingdom was also present in the meeting, said a message received here on Monday.