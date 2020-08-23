UrduPoint.com
PMNH Exhibits 300,000 Objects From Natural History Of Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 23rd August 2020 | 03:00 PM

PMNH exhibits 300,000 objects from natural history of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :Museum of Natural History (PMNH) has exhibited a collection of over 300,000 objects from ecology, geology, and paleontology of the country in its galleries.

The Museum displays and provides information about wildlife of the country along with biological life of wild flora and fauna. .

There are different galleries which has imparted the essence of Natural history of Pakistan, an official said on Monday.

He said that the museum also acts as a research center and works closely with the Lok Virsa Museum.

In Biological gallery wild flora and fauna have been displayed magnificently with their respective habitats.

One of the gallery is dedicated to ecological issues where ecological cycles, habitats and environmental problems are discussed through visuals and audios.

There is also gemstones gallery which shows a variety of gems in-the-raw as well as cut and polished forms.

In Palaeontology gallery,fossils along with their studies have been exhibited and Anthropology is also discussed through paintings and writings, including a skull of Australopithecus. Wall paintings depict the pre-historic era.

Tethys gallery provides information about oceanology, petrology, pedology and mineralogy of Pakistan.

It displays a three-dimensional diorama of seascapes as well as a skeleton of a whale. Different aspects of the salt range are also studied in detail.

There is also a virtual Orientation Gallery which was established to allows visitors to take virtual tours of all the above galleries without actually walking around the entire museum.

He said that Pakistan Museum has presented the natural history of Pakistan in an extremely impressive way adding that a large number of people from different parts of the country come to visit on daily basis.

